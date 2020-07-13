Advertisement

Hardy Co. teacher finalist for W. Va. Teacher of the Year

(WDTV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced during its July meeting that it has chosen five educators as finalists for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award — one of whom comes from Hardy County.

Jessica Markwood, who teaches at Moorefield High School in Hardy County, is a career technical education (CTE) teacher and helps prepare her students for their futures. She received her BFA in Advertising at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and her MBA from West Virginia University.

Before she became a teacher, she developed marketing and public relations strategy for a community and technical college, taught entrepreneurship and provided marketing services employee software training throughout the Potomac Highlands region, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Education.

Among the other finalists are Erin Anderson, Tennerton Elementary School, Upshur County; Michael, Knepper, Mussleman High School, Berkeley County; Meghan Salter, Martha Elementary School, Cabell County; and Lisa Smith, Blennerhassett Elementary School, Wood County. 

“Each one of [the finalists] strives for excellence in themselves and their students and are shining examples of the one caring adult that makes a real difference for a child. It is an honor to recognize them as a part of one of the WVDE’s most esteemed programs,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch.

The 2021 State Teacher of the Year will be announced this fall.

