Houses of Wood and Straw works to give outdoor dogs shelter

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — In the summer months, temperatures can skyrocket leaving dogs and pets in less than ideal conditions. That’s where one central Virginia organization, Houses of Wood and Straw (HOWS), steps in to help these animals.

“We work with people who have and keep their dogs outside, sometimes for hours at a time,” HOWS Founder and President Stacey Norris said. “Sometimes all day long, sometimes all day and night long, and we help them help their dogs.”

HOWS has been around Charlottesville since 2008 and delivers over 100 dog houses per year. With the new law in place requiring proper shelter for tethered animals, their services may be more in demand.

“This year, we’re happy to see the inclusion of improvements to protection from the elements, more protection from the elements and we’re talking tornado warnings, we’re talking winter storm warnings,” Norris said. “Hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings, things that just seems very common sensical to not have an animal tied outside when these things are in effect, heat warnings, temperature.”

Anyone who wants help with their animal is encouraged to reach out.

“We want to teach them some things if they don’t already know them, or if they do know some folks know what they should do, but they don’t have the financial resources to do it, and we’re here to help those folks, we’re here to help people who may not realize that you don’t know what you don’t know,” Norris said.

Norris also says its important these animals have the materials they need to stay safe in all elements and from predators.

