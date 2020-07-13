How to stay safe with high temperatures and masks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High temperatures are a staple of summer and every year fire departments get heat-related calls.

But this year, the heat is factored into wearing a mask.

Due to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control is still asking people to wear masks when in close proximity to others.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department advises following CDC guidelines and to make good choices with your face covering. Such as, choosing a face mask with a cooler material and tying behind the head may also reduce irritation behind the ears when sweating. They also recommend reducing the time you are in a place you need to wear one.

Paul Helmuth is the Deputy Emergency Coordinator at Harrisonburg Fire Department.

“Limit the activities that you are doing that require you to wear a mask. So if you’re wearing a mask and you know, you are in an area where it’s necessary, you may want to shorten the length of time that you’re there,” Helmuth said.

He added that during the summer months, you might want to bring extra face coverings with you when out and to always stay cool and hydrated.

