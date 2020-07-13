JMU football COVID-19 testing results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results are in from COVID-19 testing among members of the James Madison University football program.

According to JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner, out of 97 tests administered to athletes and staff members of the program there has been one positive result for COVID-19. The person who has tested positive is asymptomatic and has been placed into quarantine on-campus. Three other members of the program have also been placed into quarantine due to exposure to the one person who tested positive for the virus.

With in-take testing completed, offseason workouts have begun for the Dukes and the four members of the program who are currently in quarantine will rejoin the team after they have been cleared to return.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.