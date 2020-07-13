Advertisement

Larkin Arts goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Downtown Harrisonburg art studio, Larkin Arts, has not let the coronavirus shutdown put a damper on their efforts to keep the community's creative juices flowing.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
“Art is such a visual medium and so we do rely on in-person visits for the gallery and the studio and the classes and so much of what we do here. So we have had to get really creative in finding new ways to adapt,” studio owner Scott Whitten said.

Larkin Arts closed their doors when the pandemic began, but the studio has now gone almost completely virtual.

From virtual art classes for children to virtual art galleries to showcase local artists — you can even order art supplies online and have them delivered for free, as long as you are in a five-mile radius of the city of Harrisonburg. They do deliveries every Tuesday and Friday and can accommodate further deliveries if you contact the owners directly.

Although challenging, the owners, both Scott Whitten and Valerie Smith, have remained optimistic through it all.

“We’re taking things one day at a time at this point. There are always going to be challenges along the way, and I think right now a lot of us are finding ourselves doing more creative problem solving than ever,” Whitten said.

Through virtual art classes, children have the ability to learn a variety of skills and techniques, interact with others and stay creative during these tough times.

For more information on signing up for classes, or ordering art supplies, you can go to www.larkinarts.com or email info@larkinarts.com.

