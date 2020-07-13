Advertisement

Pediatricians remind parents to take kids to the doctor for vaccines

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus has been keeping many kids and families home, but pediatricians are now sounding the alarm to remind everyone to stay up to date on vaccines.

“Offices tend to get very very busy in the several weeks before back to school, so it makes sense to call the office now,” PM Pediatrics Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Christina Johns said.

Dr. Johns is hoping parents will bring their kids to the doctor for routine visits, and not setback their physicals.

“The last thing that we want to do when we’re dealing with this pandemic is to inadvertently create another one by having a cohort of children who are delayed on their immunization,” Dr. Johns said.

The Vaccines for Children Program provides vaccines to 50% of children in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of vaccines ordered for the program dropped significantly.

“Initially in the pandemic when the states were all locked down there was significant concern amongst parents about going to in see their pediatrician,” Dr. Johns said. “I think now patients, parents, and families are starting to get back.”

Dr. Johns is strongly urging parents to bring their kids to the pediatrician now, before the back to school year rush begins.

“Whether or not schools will be opening in some format or not, it’s important for kids - especially younger children who are under the age of two - to stay on that schedule,” said Dr. Johns.

When you do make it back to the doctor, your visit may look a little different.

“Many offices, in fact, are spacing out the timing of their patients: So well kids will be seen in the morning for those routine vaccinations, especially important for children under two, and then reserving the afternoon for the sick visit,” Dr. Johns said.

Dr. Johns also said that if you’re concerned about going into a doctors office, she said to just call your pediatrician and ask about the accommodations they’ve made to keep you and your child safe.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WHSV

How to stay safe with high temperatures and masks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
High temperatures are a staple of summer and every year fire departments get heat-related calls.

News

Rockingham County Public Schools set to make decision on reopening plans

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
A big decision out of the Rockingham County school board is set to be made Monday night. School board members will be voting on a “reopening plan” for county schools.

News

Hot week ahead with a few storms

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Temperatures increase this week and it will turn much more humid by the end of the week. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances. However, these will be pop-up in nature and not everyone will see rain every day.

News

‘I think I made a mistake’: Young man from Texas dies after attending COVID-19 party

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A San Antonio doctor says a man in his 30s who thought the coronavirus was a “hoax” died from the disease after attending a COVID-19 party. Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital, says lately she’s been hearing about COVID-19 parties, which young people allegedly attend to see who gets infected first or who can survive the virus. “Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease,” Appleby said. The doctor says a 30-year-old man recently died at the hospital after attending one of these parties. “One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, ‘You know, I think I made a mistake.’ And this young man went to a COVID party,” she said. “He didn’t really believe. He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and invincible and wouldn’t get affected by the disease.” Appleby says some young patients don’t know how sick they are. “People will come in initially, and they don’t look so bad. They don’t look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they’re really sicker than they appear on the surface,” she said. The doctor says if you’re not feeling well, have a high fever, cough and severe muscle aches, you should get help.

News

Pediatricians remind parents to take kids to the doctor for vaccines

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The coronavirus has been keeping many kids and families home, but pediatricians are now sounding the alarm to remind everyone to stay up to date on vaccines. “Offices tend to get very very busy in the several weeks before back to school, so it makes sense to call the office now,” PM Pediatrics Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Christina Johns said. Dr. Johns is hoping parents will bring their kids to the doctor for routine visits, and not setback their physicals. “The last thing that we want to do when we’re dealing with this pandemic is to inadvertently create another one by having a cohort of children who are delayed on their immunization,” Dr. Johns said. The Vaccines for Children Program provides vaccines to 50% of children in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of vaccines ordered for the program dropped significantly. “Initially in the pandemic when the states were all locked down there was significant concern amongst parents about going to in see their pediatrician,” Dr. Johns said. “I think now patients, parents, and families are starting to get back.”

Latest News