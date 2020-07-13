Police looking for missing Southwest Va. woman believed to be in danger

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -- Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman believed to be in danger.

The Wytheville Police Department is asking for help in finding Jessica Faith Collier.

Collier was last heard from July 12, 2020 around 6 a.m. via text message. It is believed she may be in danger due to the context of her text message, according to the AWARE Foundation.

She is described as 5′7″ and 160 pounds with dyed pink hair and brown eyes.

Collier’s clothing description was not available, but she has what’s described as an “Infinity tattoo” under her thumb on her right hand.

Anyone with information on Collier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wytheville Police Department at (276)-223-3300, regarding case #W20-04997.

