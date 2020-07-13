Rockingham County Public Schools set to make decision on reopening plans

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A big decision out of the Rockingham County school board is set to be made Monday night. School board members will be voting on a “reopening plan” for county schools.

The proposal will have students ages Pre-K through first grade coming in four days a week, with Wednesdays off, and grades second through 12th grade coming in two days a week, alternating between A and B groups on certain days to allow for social distancing.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the plan is based on what experts in the field are saying.

“We need to look at expert advice. We need to ask ‘Can we provide in-school education?’ and do it in a way that is safe for students and for staff,” Scheikl said.

School buses are also a challenge when it comes to social distancing.

“On a school bus that normally holds you know, 74 students for example, if you strictly follow 6-foot distancing you can get 12 kids on a bus,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl said he wishes schools could open up fully, but knows the circumstances just don’t allow for it.

“We are not in the business of trying to keep kids home. If that were the case, we wouldn’t be in this business. There is not a teacher, not an administrator... who and other staff, they can’t wait for the kids to be there. It’s not school without the kids,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl wants to remind everyone that this is a transition plan and it is based on the hope that case numbers will go down, but if they rise, they will need to re-evaluate.

The school board meeting is set to take place at 7:00 pm on Monday night.

