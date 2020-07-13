Shockers ride five-game winning streak into first-place tie

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The New Market Shockers are the hottest team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.

The Shockers have won five straight games and are now in a three-way tie with Broadway and Clover Hill for first place in the RCBL. Each team has a 7-3 overall record.

“I think our bats are finally starting to wake up,” said New Market manager Nolan Potts. “We knew it was probably going to take a little time because of seeing live pitching and things like that and the last five games, we have just hit the cover off the baseball.”

During this current 5-game winning streak:



-@pearce_bucher3: 13-22 (.591), 8 RBI, 7 R, 4 2B, 1 3B

-@Nickgoode16: 9-17 (.529), 4 RBI, 8 R, 3 SB

-@HenryDelavergne: 11-23 (.478), 5 RBI, 9 R, 4 SB

-@Matthouse99: 8-19 (.421), 4 RBI, 5 R

-@calvinpastel_: 6-15 (.400), 7 RBI, 5 R — New Market Shockers (@ShockersRCBL) July 13, 2020

New Market’s victories during the winning streak have come against Elkton, Bridgewater, and Grottoes.

“Bats have come alive, pitching has been pretty good,” said Potts. “If we could sure up our defense a little bit, that would help. I think the key has been, we have been getting off to early starts. We get 2-3 runs in the early innings and then we are not having to play from behind.”

New Market returns to action Tuesday night when the Shockers host Montezuma for a 7:30 p.m. start at Rebel Park.

