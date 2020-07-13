Advertisement

Shockers ride five-game winning streak into first-place tie

The New Market Shockers are the hottest team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
The New Market Shockers are the hottest team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The New Market Shockers are the hottest team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.

The Shockers have won five straight games and are now in a three-way tie with Broadway and Clover Hill for first place in the RCBL. Each team has a 7-3 overall record.

“I think our bats are finally starting to wake up,” said New Market manager Nolan Potts. “We knew it was probably going to take a little time because of seeing live pitching and things like that and the last five games, we have just hit the cover off the baseball.”

New Market’s victories during the winning streak have come against Elkton, Bridgewater, and Grottoes.

“Bats have come alive, pitching has been pretty good,” said Potts. “If we could sure up our defense a little bit, that would help. I think the key has been, we have been getting off to early starts. We get 2-3 runs in the early innings and then we are not having to play from behind.”

New Market returns to action Tuesday night when the Shockers host Montezuma for a 7:30 p.m. start at Rebel Park.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former JMU star Smalls signs with pro team in Italy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Former James Madison University women’s basketball player Kamiah Smalls has signed with a professional team in Italy.

Sports

JMU football COVID-19 testing results

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Results are in from COVID-19 testing among members of the James Madison University football program.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 10th

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Friday, July 10th.

Sports

JMU’s White excited for new journey as a pro

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
For the first time ever, James Madison University has a professional volleyball player.

Latest News

Sports

Huffman hoping RCBL stint can help restart pro baseball career

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Chris Huffman is hoping a successful stint in the RCBL this summer could help him restart his pro baseball career.

Sports

White becomes first JMU volleyball player to sign pro contract

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
M’Kaela White is the first James Madison University volleyball player to sign a professional contract.

James Madison

Byington, Dukes preparing for all scenarios

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Byington, Dukes preparing for all scenarios

Sports

RCBL Highlights - Wednesday, July 8

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
RCBL Highlights - Wednesday, July 8

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 8

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Wednesday, July 8.

Sports

NASCAR announces schedule through August

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders, and two separate stops – on two different courses – at Daytona International Speedway.