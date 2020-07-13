Staunton High School construction nearly finished

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staunton High School construction project is on schedule, and on budget. For now, the school still looks and sounds like a busy construction site, but that’s all expected to change in the next few weeks.

"The floors are down, the windows are framed out, the door frames are in, all the glass is going in and those types of things," Dr. Garett Smith, superintendent of Staunton City Schools, said.

For the items still on the to-do list, like putting in ceiling panels and working on the exterior, work is well underway. Dr. Smith said the pandemic created a few bumps in the road, but nothing major.

They were also able to do more work on the school because students have been out of the space since March.

While they are still on track for the project, Dr. Smith said some projects will come down to the wire.

"The furniture installation, the technology installation, making sure that everything is safe and ready to go for students and staff to return," Dr. Smith said. "Especially staff because they're coming back a couple weeks before students."

Dr. Smith said the new building has some changes that will help the school navigate the pandemic when students and staff return next month.

"The classrooms are significantly larger, so that will help us a lot for spacing and social distancing. And the hallways are more than twice as wide," Dr. Smith said.

He added they're excited to see the new parts of the building completed. They're hoping to bring small groups of students through the building next month for an orientation.

