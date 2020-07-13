Advertisement

Stunning storm clouds collide with a sunset in the Valley Sunday evening

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

A lone thunderstorm marched across Rockingham County and Harrisonburg tonight right at sunset. Since this was a lone thunderstorm and the sky was clear in many areas, you could see the structure of an impressive storm while witnessing a cool sunset.

Here are some photos that we received tonight. Thanks to everyone who sent photos in!

Impressive storm clouds rolled in just in time for sunset in the Shenandoah Valley.
Impressive storm clouds rolled in just in time for sunset in the Shenandoah Valley.(Robbie Vengence)
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

