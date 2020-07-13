Stunning storm clouds collide with a sunset in the Valley Sunday evening
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -
A lone thunderstorm marched across Rockingham County and Harrisonburg tonight right at sunset. Since this was a lone thunderstorm and the sky was clear in many areas, you could see the structure of an impressive storm while witnessing a cool sunset.
Here are some photos that we received tonight. Thanks to everyone who sent photos in!
