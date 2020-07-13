Advertisement

W. Va. Attorney General partnership nets $800,000 in disability fraud savings

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks at a news conference in Martinsburg, W.Va. The West Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, upheld a so-called right-to-work law, overturning a lower court ruling that had sided with labor unions. (Matthew Umstead/The Herald-Mail via AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey speaks at a news conference in Martinsburg, W.Va. The West Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, upheld a so-called right-to-work law, overturning a lower court ruling that had sided with labor unions. (Matthew Umstead/The Herald-Mail via AP, File)(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud partnership generated more than $800,000 in savings despite COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims and helps disability examiners make informed decisions and ensures accurate payments.

According to the release, the partnership generated $812,072 in projected savings for state and federal governments from April 1 to June 30. Its total savings equaled to $23.06 million since its beginning in West Virginia.

“Those who unlawfully take disability benefits jeopardize a critical safety net for those who need it most,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

“Our partnership with the Social Security Administration remains strong, and I commend each and every team member who continues to root out waste, fraud and abuse during these challenging times. Their dedication helps us preserve this program.” 

