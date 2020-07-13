W. Va. Attorney General partnership nets $800,000 in disability fraud savings

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud partnership generated more than $800,000 in savings despite COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims and helps disability examiners make informed decisions and ensures accurate payments.

According to the release, the partnership generated $812,072 in projected savings for state and federal governments from April 1 to June 30. Its total savings equaled to $23.06 million since its beginning in West Virginia.

“Those who unlawfully take disability benefits jeopardize a critical safety net for those who need it most,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

“Our partnership with the Social Security Administration remains strong, and I commend each and every team member who continues to root out waste, fraud and abuse during these challenging times. Their dedication helps us preserve this program.”

