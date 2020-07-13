Waynesboro considering setting aside money for homeless help

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Valley Community Services Board said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the struggles of being homeless, and Waynesboro is looking into helping them using CARES Act funding.

The funding from the federal government can only be used in certain ways, and one of those ways is helping the homeless affected by the pandemic. Waynesboro city council is considering setting aside $50,000 for the Valley Community Services Board. The board said the money will be used to continue housing homeless in area motels.

“Being able to be inside and have access to facilities to wash your hands and be safe is really important for the whole community,” Lydia Campbell, adult mental health case management supervisor, said.

Campbell said currently, they have enough funding to keep people they're assisting in motels through the end of August. The money from Waynesboro would fund an additional month.

"Without these emergency shelter funds, without being able to continue to provide motel assistance, these folks are going to be on the street," Campbell said.

She added normally, they try and help people find permanent housing. However, it has been more difficult to do during the pandemic.

