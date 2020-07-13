Advertisement

Waynesboro High School students paint mural in hemp store expansion

Lewis, Wilson and Skaggs stand in front of their completed mural at Shenandoah Hemp Supply's Harrisonburg location.
Lewis, Wilson and Skaggs stand in front of their completed mural at Shenandoah Hemp Supply's Harrisonburg location.(WHSV)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After opening a store in Waynesboro last year, Shenandoah Hemp Company already set up a new shop in Harrisonburg. Owner Lee Magalis wanted some artwork for the new store, so he turned to some Waynesboro High School students.

“It feels like a really big step, it’s not just drawing in a notebook or working on something for school,” Julian Skaggs, a rising junior at Waynesboro High School, said.

For three Waynesboro High School students, this was a chance for them to take their art outside the classroom. Magalis commissioned them to draw a mural after seeing their work in an art competition.

“That kind of resonated with us, that these kids were working so hard to try and bring money into this program that they felt so passionately about, and we were already trying to think of a good way that we could incorporate a piece of our home in Waynesboro and our store in Waynesboro and our move to Harrisonburg.”

The two cities are now incorporated in a 28-foot-long mural at their store in Agora Downtown Market in Harrisonburg, and the student artists said it’s exciting to see.

"I think it's really flattering that people would want to see, that they would want to commission us so people can see our work at their storefront," Roux Lewis, one of the artists and a recent WHS graduate said.

"I'm really honored that people even want to see my art and for them to give us the opportunity to let that happen, I'm just really thankful that they allowed us to get this done," Merrin Wilson, another recent WHS graduate, said.

Magalis says this move is very exciting for him, too since Harrisonburg is his home. The move allows him to be closer to the local farmers he’s been working with.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WHSV

How to stay safe with high temperatures and masks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
High temperatures are a staple of summer and every year fire departments get heat-related calls.

News

Rockingham County Public Schools set to make decision on reopening plans

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
A big decision out of the Rockingham County school board is set to be made Monday night. School board members will be voting on a “reopening plan” for county schools.

News

Hot week ahead with a few storms

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Temperatures increase this week and it will turn much more humid by the end of the week. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances. However, these will be pop-up in nature and not everyone will see rain every day.

News

‘I think I made a mistake’: Young man from Texas dies after attending COVID-19 party

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A San Antonio doctor says a man in his 30s who thought the coronavirus was a “hoax” died from the disease after attending a COVID-19 party. Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital, says lately she’s been hearing about COVID-19 parties, which young people allegedly attend to see who gets infected first or who can survive the virus. “Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease,” Appleby said. The doctor says a 30-year-old man recently died at the hospital after attending one of these parties. “One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, ‘You know, I think I made a mistake.’ And this young man went to a COVID party,” she said. “He didn’t really believe. He thought the disease was a hoax. He thought he was young and invincible and wouldn’t get affected by the disease.” Appleby says some young patients don’t know how sick they are. “People will come in initially, and they don’t look so bad. They don’t look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they’re really sicker than they appear on the surface,” she said. The doctor says if you’re not feeling well, have a high fever, cough and severe muscle aches, you should get help.

News

Pediatricians remind parents to take kids to the doctor for vaccines

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The coronavirus has been keeping many kids and families home, but pediatricians are now sounding the alarm to remind everyone to stay up to date on vaccines. “Offices tend to get very very busy in the several weeks before back to school, so it makes sense to call the office now,” PM Pediatrics Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Christina Johns said. Dr. Johns is hoping parents will bring their kids to the doctor for routine visits, and not setback their physicals. “The last thing that we want to do when we’re dealing with this pandemic is to inadvertently create another one by having a cohort of children who are delayed on their immunization,” Dr. Johns said. The Vaccines for Children Program provides vaccines to 50% of children in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of vaccines ordered for the program dropped significantly. “Initially in the pandemic when the states were all locked down there was significant concern amongst parents about going to in see their pediatrician,” Dr. Johns said. “I think now patients, parents, and families are starting to get back.”

Latest News