Waynesboro High School students paint mural in hemp store expansion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After opening a store in Waynesboro last year, Shenandoah Hemp Company already set up a new shop in Harrisonburg. Owner Lee Magalis wanted some artwork for the new store, so he turned to some Waynesboro High School students.

“It feels like a really big step, it’s not just drawing in a notebook or working on something for school,” Julian Skaggs, a rising junior at Waynesboro High School, said.

For three Waynesboro High School students, this was a chance for them to take their art outside the classroom. Magalis commissioned them to draw a mural after seeing their work in an art competition.

“That kind of resonated with us, that these kids were working so hard to try and bring money into this program that they felt so passionately about, and we were already trying to think of a good way that we could incorporate a piece of our home in Waynesboro and our store in Waynesboro and our move to Harrisonburg.”

The two cities are now incorporated in a 28-foot-long mural at their store in Agora Downtown Market in Harrisonburg, and the student artists said it’s exciting to see.

"I think it's really flattering that people would want to see, that they would want to commission us so people can see our work at their storefront," Roux Lewis, one of the artists and a recent WHS graduate said.

"I'm really honored that people even want to see my art and for them to give us the opportunity to let that happen, I'm just really thankful that they allowed us to get this done," Merrin Wilson, another recent WHS graduate, said.

Magalis says this move is very exciting for him, too since Harrisonburg is his home. The move allows him to be closer to the local farmers he’s been working with.

