1on1: Homeless outlook in Harrisonburg

By Bob Corso
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The emergency homeless shelter that Open Doors held at JMU’s Godwin Hall ended about a month ago. We talk with Joel Ballew of Open Doors, about where the homeless are now, and Open Doors’ ideas for the future.

