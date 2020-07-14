Advertisement

Bridgewater College adopts test-optional admission policy

(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Bridgewater College will begin instituting a test-optional admission policy for three years.

Due to some students having difficulty scheduling tests from COVID-19, Bridgewater is allowing prospective students for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years to choose whether they would like to submit SAT or ACT scores.

At the end of the three years, Bridgewater College will determine whether to reinstate a testing requirement for undergraduate applicants or to extend the test-optional policy, according to a news release from the college.

Other colleges who have adopted the decision include Roanoke College, Christopher Newport University, Old Dominion University and James Madison University.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Food Lion donates $64,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Food Lion has donated $64,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through its Food Lion Feeds’ COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund this spring.

State

LIVE: Gov. Northam holds first COVID-19 briefing since June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on July 14.

State

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 801 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 14, Virginia has had 72,443 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Medical Monday - July 13

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Waynesboro High School students paint mural in hemp store expansion

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Larkin Arts goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Sen. Warner works on a bill to expand economic opportunity post-COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Warner wants billions of federal dollars to go toward loans and grants to help low-income and minority communities overcome the recent economic crisis.

News

Rockingham County Public Schools set to make decision on reopening plans

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
A big decision out of the Rockingham County school board is set to be made Monday night. School board members will be voting on a “reopening plan” for county schools. The proposal will have students ages Pre-K through first grade coming in four days a week, with Wednesdays off, and grades second through 12th grade coming in two days a week, alternating between A and B groups on certain days to allow for social distancing. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the plan is based on what experts in the field are saying. “We need to look at expert advice. We need to ask ‘Can we provide in-school education?’ and do it in a way that is safe for students and for staff,” Scheikl said. School buses are also a challenge when it comes to social distancing.

News

Convicted murderer among inmates at-large after escaping Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says two residents have escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are at large. The agency says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence. An investigation says the residents used a cord of undetermined origin to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They took the staff member’s keys which they used to exit the unit and then escaped through a hole that had been cut in the facility’s perimeter security fence. They then boarded and left in a vehicle that appears to have been waiting for them.