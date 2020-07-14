Bridgewater College adopts test-optional admission policy

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Bridgewater College will begin instituting a test-optional admission policy for three years.

Due to some students having difficulty scheduling tests from COVID-19, Bridgewater is allowing prospective students for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years to choose whether they would like to submit SAT or ACT scores.

At the end of the three years, Bridgewater College will determine whether to reinstate a testing requirement for undergraduate applicants or to extend the test-optional policy, according to a news release from the college.

Other colleges who have adopted the decision include Roanoke College, Christopher Newport University, Old Dominion University and James Madison University.

