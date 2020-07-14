Advertisement

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.(Elaine Thompson | AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

“We’re going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing and we will have more to say later this week,” Trudeau said

Most Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world while Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

Updated: moments ago
A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

National

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The squirrel is the first reported case of the plague in the metro Denver county.

Coronavirus

Virus concerns spur renewed efforts to fight outbreaks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA and DENNIS PASSA
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

State

Gov. Northam to hold first COVID-19 briefing since June

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on July 14.

Latest News

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 1 hour ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Sterling Heights

Updated: 1 hours ago
It shows the Sterling Heights, Mich. officer meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

National

Search begins for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Excavation began in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.