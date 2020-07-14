Advertisement

Fired VA employee charged in multiple veteran homicides

A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center deaths investigation.

Reta Mays is facing seven counts of second degree murder and on count of assault with intent to murder. She worked at the Clarksburg VA as a nursing assistant from 2015 to July 2018.

According to the charging document filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, the incidents took place on the 3A Ward.

Mays administered insulin to eight patients in 2018, according to the charging documents. Seven patients died as a result.

The document states nursing assistants were not qualified to administer medication, including insulin.

Around June 2018, a medical doctor employed at the hospital reported a concern about the deaths of the patients who suffered hypoglcemic episodes on the floor, including the deaths of multiple non diabetic patients, the document states. The concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for a criminal investigation.

Mays was removed from her position around July 2018.

A plea hearing for Mays is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the Clarksburg VA Medical Center. The first lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2019.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) released a statement Tuesday about the charges brought against Mays.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who tragically lost a Veteran and have had to endure this injustice. While overdue, today justice is finally being served. I hope today’s announcement brings some semblance of peace to their hearts and to the families who are still uncertain about the fate of their Veterans. Today’s news confirms that the nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center murdered Veterans under her care. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will not stop until we determine how this could have happened, and ensure it never happens again. Our Veterans deserve world-class care and their families deserve peace of mind at every step of the way,” said Manchin.

The full charging document can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Northam to hold first COVID-19 briefing since June

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on July 14.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 801 on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 14, Virginia has had 72,443 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Medical Monday - July 13

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Waynesboro High School students paint mural in hemp store expansion

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Larkin Arts goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Sen. Warner works on a bill to expand economic opportunity post-COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Warner wants billions of federal dollars to go toward loans and grants to help low-income and minority communities overcome the recent economic crisis.

News

Rockingham County Public Schools set to make decision on reopening plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
A big decision out of the Rockingham County school board is set to be made Monday night. School board members will be voting on a “reopening plan” for county schools. The proposal will have students ages Pre-K through first grade coming in four days a week, with Wednesdays off, and grades second through 12th grade coming in two days a week, alternating between A and B groups on certain days to allow for social distancing. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the plan is based on what experts in the field are saying. “We need to look at expert advice. We need to ask ‘Can we provide in-school education?’ and do it in a way that is safe for students and for staff,” Scheikl said. School buses are also a challenge when it comes to social distancing.

News

Convicted murderer among inmates at-large after escaping Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) says two residents have escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are at large. The agency says Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped in the early morning hours of Monday through a hole that had been cut in a security fence. An investigation says the residents used a cord of undetermined origin to choke the security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They took the staff member’s keys which they used to exit the unit and then escaped through a hole that had been cut in the facility’s perimeter security fence. They then boarded and left in a vehicle that appears to have been waiting for them.

News

Justice reinstates restriction on crowd size, cancels all fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts

Updated: 12 hours ago
Monday afternoon W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice reinstated a number of COVID-19 restrictions. “We’ve got to significantly restrict the crowd size again. We went to 100, now we are going to go back to 25,” said Gov. Jim Justice. Groups larger than 25 can no longer gather in the state, Gov. Justice said Monday. Gov. Justice says this restriction does not apply to churches that have been deemed essential since the beginning of the pandemic. The governor did however ask all congregations to wear a mask when in houses of worship.

News

Hot week to look ahead with a few storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hot week to look ahead with a few storms