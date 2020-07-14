First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid later this week with afternoon showers and storms

(WHSV) - Temperatures increase this week and it will turn much more humid by the end of the week. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances. However, these will be pop-up in nature and not everyone will see rain every day.

TODAY: A warm but comfortable morning with temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine but humidity remains low, so a comfortable day. It will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, a few spots may hit 90 degrees. Another comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight with lows a bit more refreshing. Lows in the low to mid 60s with patchy haze.

Despite the heat, the humidity will be low today. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Another warm but pleasant morning in the 70s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Turning partly cloudy, hot but not humid. Highs right around 90. Humidity increases into the evening. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Turning muggy overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: A warm and sunny start with temperatures in the 70s in the morning but heating up quickly. Turning partly cloudy and it will be a hot and humid day. Highs in the low 90s, feeling more like the mid 90s with the humidity. A few scattered storms for the late afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will move closer to the area later this week, especially Thursday and Friday. Storm chances increase as well. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another warm and muggy morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feeling like the mid 90s in the afternoon with the humidity before the storms move in. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy much needed rain in any storm with gusty winds. Staying warm and muggy Friday evening with storm chances through about midnight. Staying warm overnight, lows near 70.

Most areas will feel like the mid 90s on Friday, before showers and storms move in for the afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

THIS WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid. Temperatures in the morning will be quickly rising into the 80s. Highs each day will be in the low to mid 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to possibly upper 90s. A few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening each day. Not everyone sees rain every day.

