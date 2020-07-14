Food Lion donates $64,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Food Lion has donated $64,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through its Food Lion Feeds’ COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund this spring.

According to a news release from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 33 partner food pantries operating in the Blue Ridge region received $50,000 cash gifts and $14,000 to support food acquisition and distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money provided helps the food bank purchase food, supplies, hygiene items, cleaning products and personal protective equipment.

“Throughout our service area, more than 136,000 individuals have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March,” said Food Bank CEO Michael McKee.

“This is an unprecedented and challenging time, and we know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help nourish their families,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “From schoolchildren missing meals while schools are out, to parents who have lost jobs, and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet, we’re committed to serving all of our neighbors now more than ever.”

Since 2016, Food Lion has donated 8.5 million pounds of food throughout the Blue Ridge region.

