Get outside during COVID-19 pandemic with Walkabout Outfitters

Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many summer plans, that doesn't mean you need to stay inside.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many summer plans, that doesn’t mean you need to stay inside.

Downtown Harrisonburg’s Walkabout Outfitters is open and happily supplying the community with everything they need for various outdoor activities.

“As tough as it is, we’re really lucky to live in the Shenandoah Valley, because we have at our disposal so many different trails, so many different parks, so many different ways that we can stay socially distant but still get out of the house,” store manager Vince Mier said.

Walkabout Outfitters never fully closed during the pandemic, but offered appointment only shopping, curbside pickup, and online shopping with shipping cross country.

In their toughest times, utilizing appointment only shopping, the business helped firemen when they needed new boots, as well as other law enforcement with various equipment.

Now, with many summer plans canceled and places closed, people are taking advantage of the outdoors more, so the business is seeing a rise in sales.

“July has definitely been busier, but we’ll be hard-pressed to make it compared to years past recently,” Mier said.

Being now fully open seven days a week, the store is taking safety precautions, like everyone wearing masks, using hand sanitizer often, and sanitizing dressing rooms between each customer.

If you do not feel comfortable shopping inside just yet, Walkabout Outfitters is still offering curbside pickup and online shopping.

