Gov. Northam to hold first COVID-19 briefing since June

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam will address the commonwealth for the first time since June on Tuesday at 2 p.m. for his latest briefing concerning COVID-19 in the state of Virginia.

On July 1, the governor officially announced that Virginia would move into Phase 3 of his ‘Forward Virginia Plan.’ In Virginia, Phase 3 meant limiting the occupancy of physical spaces and limiting in-person work-related gatherings.

Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open in Phase 3, along with restaurants with the exception of bar seating, and social distancing is required.

Fitness centers are open at 75 percent capacity, and entertainment venues at 50 percent. The in-person gathering limit was raised from 50 people during Phase 2 to the current limit of 250 people. Through it all, Northam’s mask mandate remains in effect.

On Northam’s June 25 briefing via Facebook Live, the governor said it would be the end of his twice-per-week briefings. Instead, he would hold briefings only as deemed necessary. Northam announced on his Facebook page on Monday that he would hold another briefing concerning COVID-19 numbers, pop-up inspections by the VDH and possibly more restrictive measures for Virginians.

The statewide situation in Virginia

As of Tuesday, July 14, Virginia has had 72,443 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That’s a rise of 801 positive cases since Monday, July 13, out of 17,427 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.6% of the newest tests coming back positive.

Virginia officially entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1. Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open, along with restaurants, as long as there is no bar seating. Gyms can be open at 75 percent capacity, and entertainment venues can be open at 50 percent capacity. There is a 250-person gathering limit.

Executive Order 63 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that can be enforced here.

Executive Order 55, the ‘Stay at Home’ order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a ‘Safer at Home’ order, encouraging Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible as the safest way to prevent COVID-19′s spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely.

The Virginia Supreme Court’s judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. But a few weeks later, on June 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Gov. Northam’s request to halt all eviction proceedings through at least June 28.

DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and continue to open up more customer service centers around the state for appointments to handle business that can only be carried out in-person.

Extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations, and Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections.

More information on Virginia entering Phase 3 can be found here.

