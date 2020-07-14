Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official and others. Twenty-six-year-old John C. Denton of Montgomery, Texas, faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria. Prosecutors say Denton led a group called Atomwaffen Division. Denton's targets in 2018 and 2019 included the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Old Dominion University in Norfolk. Denton also placed swatting calls targeting news outlet ProPublica, which had identified Denton as an Atomwaffen leader.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he’d tested positive. He said he does not have “significant” symptoms and is self-isolating. Several other members of Congress have tested positive for the virus. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state delegate in Virginia is now running for lieutenant governor. Virginia Del. Hala Ayala made the announcement on Twitter early Tuesday morning. If she wins, she would become the first woman to hold the position. Ayala says Virginia families want someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together. The Washington Post reports Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, and former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he may run on the Republican side. Ayala was elected to represent Prince William County in Virginia's House of Delegates in 2017 after taking on four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson.

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The president of a historical society in Virginia has resigned from his position following racist comments about a statue depicting a Black man posted on his social media account. The Danville Register & Bee reports Danville Historical Society President Mark Joyner vacated his post Monday. His resignation came after racist posts calling for the removal of Richmond’s Rumors of War statue was posted on his Facebook account on Friday. Joyner has denied writing the statements himself. He says a friend who borrowed his phone to make a call had accessed his account and wrote the comments. The historical society said on Facebook the comments were “repugnant."