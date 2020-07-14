JMU women’s basketball to return to campus next week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball program is preparing for players to return to campus next week.

The Dukes are scheduled to be back in Harrisonburg on July 20 to begin the intake and COVID-19 testing process. It’s hoped offseason workouts would begin by July 27. The JMU men’s team will also be returning at the same time as the women’s team.

Workouts for the women’s squad are scheduled to held in separate, five-player groups featuring assistant coaches assigned to each “pod” of players.

“I know they are excited to come back and what I have tried to explain to them is it’s not going to be the same,” said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan. “You’re not just coming back and we are just free-for-all. They’re going to have to really adjust as well so we’ll work through it. Baby steps is kind of the best way to say it. Baby steps into workouts, baby steps into this then we can finally go live and have a regular pick-up game.”

Initially, ten players are scheduled to return for the start of offseason workouts. Four players will be held out at first, due to previous underlying health conditions, but are expected to rejoin the team in a few weeks.

