Advertisement

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

While paddling along the river, an alligator attacked Peter Joyce’s kayak, tipping it over. After righting his kayak the alligator is not seen again and Joyce paddles away.

The entire event was caught on camera by Joyce who said he was not injured during the incident and his kayak did not sustain any damage.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

US faces coronavirus surge

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Cases of Covid-19 are surging across the U.S. Camila Bernal reports.

National

First federal execution in 17 years; another set Wednesday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

National Politics

Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

Latest News

Local

Get outside during COVID-19 pandemic with Walkabout Outfitters

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many summer plans, that doesn't mean you need to stay inside.

National

Calls grow for Trump administration to aid in PPE production amid shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Across the country, nurses, doctors, some state health officials contacted by CNN say the lack of personal protective equipment is their most dangerous challenge and N95 masks the toughest to find.

National Politics

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

National

Kayaker has run-in with alligator in N.C. river

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A kayaker was knocked over by an alligator in a North Carolina river.

National

Bumpy skies: Delta loses $5.7B in Q2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s losses were worse than anticipated.