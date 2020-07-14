Mary Baldwin, USA South planning for fall sports season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University is planning for a fall sports season.

MBU’s conference, the USA South Athletic Conference, announced Tuesday a 2020 Fall Planning Update that involves a focus on scheduling conference games, especially between division opponents. Teams are also permitted to schedule non-conference contests.

“We’re in the process of changing those schedules,” said MBU Director of Athletics Tom Byrnes. “It will be conference first. We will play our conference games. Beyond that we are going to try to schedule some non-conference games against local teams. I am not going all the way to Philadelphia or Atlanta or whatever. But if we can play Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater and Southern Virginia and those kind of schools, that’s what we are going to try and do.”

Mary Baldwin is currently planning for fall sports athletes to return to campus on August 13th. MBU’s fall sports programs include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

