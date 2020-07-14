Advertisement

Mary Baldwin, USA South planning for fall sports season

Mary Baldwin University is planning for a fall sports season.
Mary Baldwin University is planning for a fall sports season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University is planning for a fall sports season.

MBU’s conference, the USA South Athletic Conference, announced Tuesday a 2020 Fall Planning Update that involves a focus on scheduling conference games, especially between division opponents. Teams are also permitted to schedule non-conference contests.

“We’re in the process of changing those schedules,” said MBU Director of Athletics Tom Byrnes. “It will be conference first. We will play our conference games. Beyond that we are going to try to schedule some non-conference games against local teams. I am not going all the way to Philadelphia or Atlanta or whatever. But if we can play Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater and Southern Virginia and those kind of schools, that’s what we are going to try and do.”

Mary Baldwin is currently planning for fall sports athletes to return to campus on August 13th. MBU’s fall sports programs include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

JMU women’s basketball to return to campus next week

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison women’s basketball program is preparing for players to return to campus next week.

Sports

Huffman hoping RCBL stint can restart pro baseball career

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Huffman hoping RCBL stint can restart pro baseball career

Sports

Shockers ride five-game winning streak into first-place tie

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The New Market Shockers are the hottest team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.

Sports

Former JMU star Smalls signs with pro team in Italy

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Former James Madison University women’s basketball player Kamiah Smalls has signed with a professional team in Italy.

Latest News

Sports

JMU football COVID-19 testing results

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Results are in from COVID-19 testing among members of the James Madison University football program.

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 10th

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Friday, July 10th.

Sports

JMU’s White excited for new journey as a pro

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
For the first time ever, James Madison University has a professional volleyball player.

Sports

Huffman hoping RCBL stint can help restart pro baseball career

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Chris Huffman is hoping a successful stint in the RCBL this summer could help him restart his pro baseball career.

Sports

White becomes first JMU volleyball player to sign pro contract

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
M’Kaela White is the first James Madison University volleyball player to sign a professional contract.

James Madison

Byington, Dukes preparing for all scenarios

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
Byington, Dukes preparing for all scenarios