One local printing store is suffering without big events

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “SOS Advertising” is a custom printing store on a corner of James Madison University.

Most of their customers buy from them for large events like Greek organizations for the school, but some events are not happening right now.

With the uncertainty of the future, they have seen a loss in orders and say the pandemic is unlike anything they have ever seen.

“We have been here for 20 years, in Harrisonburg, through two minor recessions... lots of challenges, but nothing, nothing like this,” Sacco said.

The store says they have been able to do some online orders this summer and say they will be flexible in the future.

But, the company says they will not be able to handle if students don’t come back.

“That would be devastating. To not only us, but really this entire community. We depend on the students,” Sacco said.

