Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

(Gray News) - Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and former co-host of “MythBusters,” has died, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired the show for 13 years, confirmed Imahara’s death Monday to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died following a brain aneurysm.

Imahara’s fellow “MythBusters” hosts Adam Savage and Kari Byron paid tribute to him on Twitter Monday night.

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” Savage wrote.

Byron posted a picture of herself, Imahara and a third “MythBusters” host, Tory Belleci, and wrote, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

