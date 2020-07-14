Sen. Warner works on a bill to expand economic opportunity post-COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner spoke with some local business other regional financial institutions about a new bill he is working on to expand economic opportunity as businesses begin to recover from COVID-19.

Warner wants billions of federal dollars to go toward loans and grants to help low-income and minority communities overcome the recent economic crisis.

“We’re going to see, particularly amongst women-owned businesses, Black-owned businesses, brown-owned businesses across the commonwealth and across the country, that they have not had as much access to capital,” Warner said. “We can see a complete hemorrhaging.”

Warner said $7 billion would be used to go toward programs like those that helped businesses after the fiscal crisis in 2008.

