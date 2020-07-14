Advertisement

Sky Viewing Tuesday: Quite the show tonight

There will be multiple celestial objects in the sky tonight to look for
Sky viewing
Sky viewing(WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We’ve been talking about the viewing for Comet NEOWISE for about a week now and you may have also noticed two of the brightest planets to see in the summer, Jupiter and Saturn. Tonight, we also have two passes of the International Space station.

Depending on your location and how wide of a view you have of the sky, all four objects will be visible at the same time between 10:00 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. For most, it’s going to be difficult to spot all at the same time. If you have a great, unobstructed view from northwest to southeast, you may get lucky.

What you can see in the sky between 10:00pm and 10:05 p.m.
What you can see in the sky between 10:00pm and 10:05 p.m.(Stellarium)

COMET NEOWISE: Visible after sunset by looking north-northwest.

  • Sunset: 8:37 p.m.
  • It likely won’t be visible until after 9pm once the sky gets a bit darker
  • Comet NEOWISE will be setting, so it will become lower on the horizon between 10-10:30 p.m. and then disappear
  • You may need binoculars to spot it. As the skies get darker and you can pick out the Big Dipper, Comet NEOWISE will be just below that.
  • Comet NEOWISE now has two visible tails, making it quite a spectacular sight.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: PASS 1

  • 10:00 p.m. visible for 6 minutes: Start looking low to the west-northwest and it will get pretty high in the sky as it travels to the north-northeast

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: PASS 2

  • 11:38 p.m. visible for 5 minutes: Start looking low to the west-northwest but this will stay lower, closer to the horizon as it travels to the north-northeast
Viewing the Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station
Viewing the Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station(WHSV)

PLANETS:

Saturn and Jupiter are at their brightest right now and can be seen each night. The planets become visible as the skies get dark enough after sunset. Look in the south-southeast part of the sky. The planets are rising so they will become pretty high in the sky later in the night. You can also see 4 of Jupiter’s moons. Jupiter has 53 moons but NASA says scientists think Jupiter may have as many as 79 moons.

We can only see the 4 largest moons, called the Galilean moons. Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. On rare dark nights, you can spot the 4 moons faintly with the naked eye, but they can be easily seen with a telescope or a high zoom on a camera.

These pictures were taken just a few days ago.

Jupiter and Saturn
Jupiter and Saturn(Aubrey Urbanowicz)

We’d love to see your Comet NEOWISE pictures, you can submit those here:

Submit photos here:

More than anything, just enjoy the view. Hopefully a few clouds won’t spoil anything. The sky is going to pretty much be clear tonight. Happy viewing!

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

