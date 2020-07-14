This summer, make sure to stay safe on the water and from COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Summer is a time for heading to the water, and after staying inside for weeks because of COVID-19, a lot of people are itching to get out of the house.

Captain Douglas Gooden with Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue said they have seen a lot of people out on the water, and he saw one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends they’ve had in a couple of years.

But, he wants to remind everyone to be safe and plan ahead. Sometimes water levels rise and fall and that can change your day plans.

“The biggest thing is wanting to make sure everybody in your party has a PFD and is wearing a PFD. Most drownings could’ve been prevented if you was wearing the appropriate personal flotation device,” Gooden said.

While it may be uncomfortable wearing a flotation device, he says it necessary and also the law.

Since we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, he says everyone should social distance while on the water too.

“It’s important to make sure you are keeping your social distancing and if you are going to be in large groups, you know, try to keep your mask on and try to keep your six-foot of distance while you’re out on the water,” Gooden said.

He said handwashing is always important when in river water, but especially during the pandemic.

