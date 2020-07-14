Train derails just outside Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A train derailment just outside Staunton Monday evening is under investigation.

The call came across emergency scanners around 6:30p.m. for a train derailment behind Beverly Manor Middle School in Augusta County.

The derailment was not visible from Crossing Lane or Buttermilk Spring Road, but trucks and workers were at the front of the train. Buckingham Branch Railroad workers on site said the train derailment is under investigation.

The Crossing Neighborhood was temporarily blocked, but a tow truck moved the back cars to make it accessible a little before 8 p.m.

