UVA doctor on team that discovers gene responsible for glioblastoma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers from all over the world including at the University of Virginia made some headway in identifying cells leading to the deadliest form of brain tumor.

Doctor Hui Li was a part of a group that discovered a gene that causes glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Li says the current treatment of chemotherapy and radiation only extends a patient’s life expectancy by an average of two and a half months.

“We’re not there yet, so we really need something better to treat this deadliest form of cancer,” Li said.

Li hopes that this cell discovery will lead to a better method of treating glioblastoma.

