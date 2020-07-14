Veteran and founder of Vietnam War Museum passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man who started the Vietnam War Museum in Ruckersville has passed away.

Craig LaMountain was a Vietnam War veteran, and had opened the museum in 2009 to honor his brother who died in the war.

LaMountain collected and restored aircraft, vehicles, and other items from the era.

The museum also hosted field trips to help students understand the conflict and why we should honor veterans of any war.

“He’s really passionate about veterans and their issues,” Walter Hein, a former volunteer at the museum, said. “He was one of the good guys, you know? One of the really good guys.”

The museum closed back in December 2019, and there are hopes to have it reopen in Nelson County.

LaMountain died of cancer thought to be caused by Agent Orange.

