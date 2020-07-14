Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 9:00 AM Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board Workshop virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Carol Mathis, Department of Transportation, Carol.Mathis@VDOT.Virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2701

https://commonwealthcalendar.virginia.gov/Event/Details/17127

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 AvalonBay Communities: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 9:00 AM POLITICO discussion on the post-coronavirus workforce with Dem Rep. Bobby Scott - 'Rebooting the American Workforce post-COVID-19' POLITICO live, virtual discussion, presented with the Bipartisan Policy Center, to discuss the economic recovery after coronavirus (COVID-19), how the recovery will affect different sectors of the U.S. workforce, and what measures and policies need to be implemented to help Americans get back to work. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley, and former Council of Economic Advisors Member Marianne Wanamaker

Weblinks: https://rebootingtheamericanworkforce.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #POLITICOWorkforce

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com