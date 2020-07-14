Advertisement

Virginia judge upholds much of new gun background check law

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge on Tuesday upheld much of a new state law that expands background checks for gun buyers but issued an injunction preventing it from being enforced on buyers between 18 to 20 years old.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring intends to appeal the injunction, his office said in a statement.

The law was one of seven gun control measures passed by the new Democratic majority at the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any gun sale, even between private individuals.

The judge wrote that the act was “facially valid,” “valid based on historical justifications” and “facially constitutional.” But he wrote that the state is currently unprepared to administer it in a way that does not infringe on the right of adults under 21 to buy a handgun.

That’s because federal law does not allow a federally licensed firearm dealer to sell a handgun to anyone under 21, or to run a background check on a person attempting to make such a purchase, Herring’s office said.

“Universal background check systems only work if they are truly universal, and we believe this potentially dangerous judicially created loophole is without basis in the law,” Herring said in a statement. “So while the judge agreed with nearly all of our arguments and largely upheld the law, we believe that this injunction, though limited and narrow, is worthy of higher review.”

The lawsuit was filed in late June in Lynchburg Circuit Court by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs. Their attorney did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest News

Local

UVA doctor on team that discovers gene responsible for glioblastoma

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Researchers from all over the world, including one at the University of Virginia, made some headway in identifying cells leading to the deadliest form of brain tumor.

Local

Get outside during COVID-19 pandemic with Walkabout Outfitters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many summer plans, that doesn't mean you need to stay inside.

State

Bridgewater College adopts test-optional admission policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Bridgewater College will begin instituting a test-optional admission policy for three years.

State

Food Lion donates $64,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Food Lion has donated $64,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through its Food Lion Feeds’ COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund this spring.

Latest News

State

Northam calls for stronger enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on July 14.

State

Fired VA employee pleads guilty to multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 801 on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Tuesday, July 14, Virginia has had 72,443 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Medical Monday - July 13

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Waynesboro High School students paint mural in hemp store expansion

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Larkin Arts goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago