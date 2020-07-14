Woman arrested after escalated domestic dispute

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Ashley Sennett, 25, has been arrested after investigators say she shot her boyfriend Friday night.

Sennett and her boyfriend, Ethan Quirion, 22, were involved in a domestic dispute Friday on Cedar Tree Lane in Broadway. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the dispute escalated before Sennett shot Quirion with a 9mm handgun.

Hutcheson said Sennett faces one count of malicious wounding and one count of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Sennett is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Quirion is in stable condition in the ICU at UVA.

