Woman arrested after escalated domestic dispute

Investigators say Ashley Sennett shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
Investigators say Ashley Sennett shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Ashley Sennett, 25, has been arrested after investigators say she shot her boyfriend Friday night.

Sennett and her boyfriend, Ethan Quirion, 22, were involved in a domestic dispute Friday on Cedar Tree Lane in Broadway. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the dispute escalated before Sennett shot Quirion with a 9mm handgun.

Hutcheson said Sennett faces one count of malicious wounding and one count of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Sennett is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Quirion is in stable condition in the ICU at UVA.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

