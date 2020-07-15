Advertisement

ACPS: Kindergarten registration numbers slightly down

(Ellora Remington / USAF)
(Ellora Remington / USAF)(WJHG)
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School leaders say kindergarten registration numbers are down a bit for the fall.

As of July 14, 629 kindergarten students are registered for the 2020-2021 school year. According to Albemarle County Public Schools Communications Officer Phil Giaramita, the numbers this time of year typically hover around 750 to 800 students signed up for kindergarten.

Director of Elementary Education Michele Castner says this may be due to the fact that they typically hold a spring registration event that was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

She says school leaders understand parents’ concerns due to the virus, but signing them up sooner rather than later only helps staff prepare for what is to come.

“We want to welcome all families to go ahead and register your kindergarten students even if you’re on the fence about it,” she said. “What that will do is it’ll help us with planning and preparation if their child plans to come to school in the fall.”

Castner also says they are hoping elementary students will attend in person Monday through Thursday as Governor Ralph Northam wants to give priority to younger children. There is currently push back on that from teachers, citing health issues.

