Augusta County Fair canceled for 2020

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This year’s Augusta County Fair is canceled.

The fair’s board stated, “It is financially infeasible to provide our fair patrons with the quality event they deserve.”

The Miss Augusta County Fair Pageant, Market Animal Goat Show, and Jackpot Shows are still on. The pageant will be held at the

Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

The board says it will immediately begin planning for the next year’s fair, which is scheduled to start July 27, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.