Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater ready to reopen and show movies

The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)
The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After spending four months in the dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall says it is finally ready to reopen.

The theater says there will be lots of added safety measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

“If you want to come out and see a movie and support this not-for-profit theater that’s been open for 87 years, I guarantee we’ve made it as completely safe as possible,” Paramount Theater Director of Operations and Programming Matthew Simon said.

The Paramount Theater is planning to hold a series of movies this summer with only 10% of the seats filled.

“Normally we have 1,041 seats for these first round of movies. We’re only selling 100 seats,” Simon said.

This allows everyone to have extra space for social distancing.

“Well, social distancing says six feet, but the way we’ve set it up now it’s about nine to 10 feet per seat away from each other,” Simon said.

The theater made other changes to help keep patrons safe, including touch-less tickets: “You can order online, the tickets come to your phone, you can pull them up as you’re walking in the door, and they can scan them right there. You don’t ever have to touch anyone in the box office,” Simon said.

In addition to the new ticket system, social-distancing circles have been added by the concession stand, and face masks are required inside.

Simon and the rest of the staff at The Paramount Theater stress the importance of knowing they have the communities safety as a top priority.

“We’re just taking it step by step at a time, and doing what we feel safe doing,” Simon said. “We would never do anything we didn’t feel comfortable doing, and we feel comfortable with this being the living room of the Downtown Mall to see arts.”

