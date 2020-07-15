Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Low pressure over Maine on Tuesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

State

Loose python captured in Amherst County; former owner could face charges

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The former owner of a python in Amherst County could face charges for releasing an exotic animal into Virginia wildlife.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

Latest News

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|

News

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid later this week with afternoon showers and storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temperatures increase this week and it will turn much more humid by the end of the week. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances. However, these will be pop-up in nature and not everyone will see rain every day. TODAY: Plenty of sunshine but humidity remains low, so a comfortable although hot summer day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Another comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mainly clear and comfortable overnight with lows a bit more refreshing. Lows in the low 60s with patchy haze.

News

Northam calls for stronger enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam began his briefing on Tuesday with case numbers, which have been increasing statewide. Testing numbers have also continued to increase. Northam said that Virginia’s percent positivity rate has been increasing and ranging between 5.9 percent and 6.8 percent, which “is still a good number,” considering this range has stayed under 10 percent. On average, there have been 10,000 tests administered daily statewide. Northern Virginia, which holds 2/3 of the state’s population, reports that the number of new COVID-19 cases has gone “down dramatically,” with a positivity percent of 6.7 percent. The southwest region of the state is seeing a small increase in cases, but has a 4.8 percent positivity rate. Northwestern Virginia has a 5.9 percent positivity rate. Central Virginia has a 6.6 percent positivity rate. Eastern Virginia has had a large increase in cases, according to Northam. In recent days, the area has averaged with 346 newly reported cases each day, with a 10.1 percent positivity rate that continues to rise. According to Northam, this higher number has to do with people who are socializing without wearing a mask or social distancing.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 801 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of Tuesday, July 14, Virginia has had 72,443 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 801 positive cases since Monday, out of 17,427 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.6% of the newest tests coming back positive. Today, Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam will be holding a press conference on his Facebook page. His usual press conferences on a twice-per-week schedule ended at the end of June, where he mentioned he would only hold additional briefings as necessary. WHSV will keep you updated on his latest briefing. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

News

Bridgewater College adopts test-optional admission policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bridgewater College will begin instituting a test-optional admission policy for three years. Due to some students having difficulty scheduling tests from COVID-19, Bridgewater is allowing prospective students for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years to choose whether they would like to submit SAT or ACT scores. At the end of the three years, Bridgewater College will determine whether to reinstate a testing requirement for undergraduate applicants or to extend the test-optional policy, according to a news release from the college. Other colleges who have adopted the decision include Roanoke College, Christopher Newport University, Old Dominion University and James Madison University. “It’s a trend that’s been on the uprise and gaining popularity amongst colleges and universities for a long time now. The test is not necessarily the greatest indicator of success on a college campus.”

News

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 1 hours ago
Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”