First Alert Forecast: Heating up with showers and storms

(WHSV) - Temperatures increase into the weekend with more humidity. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm but pleasant morning in the 70s with low humidity with a few passing clouds. Partly cloudy, hot but not humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out for the afternoon and evening, most stay dry. Humidity increases into the evening but you likely won’t start to feel it until Thursday. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s to near 70 overnight with more humidity.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm start in the 70s with patchy fog. Turning partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs around 90, feeling more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. While not everyone will see rain, activity looks fairly widespread. Activity will continue thanks to an approaching front. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A front will approach the area Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely each day. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Then turning partly to mostly cloudy, hot and still humid. Highs around 90, feeling like the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day, not a washout. Staying warm and muggy for the evening, an isolated storm possible before midnight. Otherwise a warm night with lows near 70.

THIS WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid. Temperatures in the morning will be quickly rising into the 80s. Highs each day will be in the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to possibly upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening each day. Not everyone sees rain every day.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, quickly rising into the 80s by lunchtime. Staying hot and humid with daily showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. Lows near 70 degrees.

