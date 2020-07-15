Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Heating up with showers and storms

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Temperatures increase into the weekend with more humidity. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm but pleasant morning in the 70s with low humidity with a few passing clouds. Partly cloudy, hot but not humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out for the afternoon and evening, most stay dry. Humidity increases into the evening but you likely won’t start to feel it until Thursday. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s to near 70 overnight with more humidity.

An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening.
An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening.(WHSV)

THURSDAY: A warm start in the 70s with patchy fog. Turning partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs around 90, feeling more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day. While not everyone will see rain, activity looks fairly widespread. Activity will continue thanks to an approaching front. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A front will approach the area Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely each day.
A front will approach the area Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely each day.(WHSV)

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Then turning partly to mostly cloudy, hot and still humid. Highs around 90, feeling like the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms at any point in the day, not a washout. Staying warm and muggy for the evening, an isolated storm possible before midnight. Otherwise a warm night with lows near 70.

THIS WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid. Temperatures in the morning will be quickly rising into the 80s. Highs each day will be in the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to possibly upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening each day. Not everyone sees rain every day.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be in the 70s, quickly rising into the 80s by lunchtime. Staying hot and humid with daily showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. Lows near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Weather

Storms in New England today, flash flooding and hail that had to be plowed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Heavy rain and storms in some parts of New England Tuesday led to flooding and so much hail, the snow plows were brought out.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid later this week with afternoon showers and storms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
After a comfortable Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening Sunday packing the chance of severe weather. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.

Weather

Comet NEOWISE now visible in the morning and evening hours

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Comet NEOWISE is visible after sunset. Here's how to view it in the morning and evening.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid later this week with afternoon showers and storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
Temperatures increase this week and it will turn much more humid by the end of the week. With the heat and humidity there will be daily storm chances. However, these will be pop-up in nature and not everyone will see rain every day. TODAY: Plenty of sunshine but humidity remains low, so a comfortable although hot summer day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Another comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mainly clear and comfortable overnight with lows a bit more refreshing. Lows in the low 60s with patchy haze.

Weather

Sky Viewing Tuesday: Quite the show tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Four celestial objects will be in the night sky Tuesday

Forecast

Noon Weather - July 14

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Morning Weather - July 14

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Hot week to look ahead with a few storms

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
Hot week to look ahead with a few storms

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hot week ahead with a few storms

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
After a comfortable Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening Sunday packing the chance of severe weather. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.