Harrisonburg City Council hears new naming and renaming policy for city spaces and facilities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council members discussed a new policy for naming or renaming city spaces and facilities to ensure they align with the values and characters in the community.

No new policies were approved at the meeting, but council members gave recommendations for revisions that will be revisited in a future meeting.

This policy would apply to any property under the city’s ownership or control including buildings, structures, streets, open spaces, public parks, natural areas, environmental habitats, and land.

Under this proposed policy, renaming would include engagement and input with city residents, but ultimately be the decision of the council.

“I do believe this is going to come up more sooner than later, so we need to have some type of policy in place,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.

If adopted, city residents would be able to sponsor renaming applications.

Applications must identify the rationale for the request, city space or facility to be renamed and propose a new name. Sponsors must accompany the application with a petition of at least 100 signatures of city residents.

If the application is to rename a street, the application must contain signatures of at least 51 percent of residents or owners of properties on that street.

For more information on this policy, click here.

