Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Council hears new naming and renaming policy for city spaces and facilities

Harrisonburg City Council chambers.
Harrisonburg City Council chambers.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council members discussed a new policy for naming or renaming city spaces and facilities to ensure they align with the values and characters in the community.

No new policies were approved at the meeting, but council members gave recommendations for revisions that will be revisited in a future meeting.

This policy would apply to any property under the city’s ownership or control including buildings, structures, streets, open spaces, public parks, natural areas, environmental habitats, and land.

Under this proposed policy, renaming would include engagement and input with city residents, but ultimately be the decision of the council.

“I do believe this is going to come up more sooner than later, so we need to have some type of policy in place,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.

If adopted, city residents would be able to sponsor renaming applications.

Applications must identify the rationale for the request, city space or facility to be renamed and propose a new name. Sponsors must accompany the application with a petition of at least 100 signatures of city residents.

If the application is to rename a street, the application must contain signatures of at least 51 percent of residents or owners of properties on that street.

For more information on this policy, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested after escalated domestic dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ashley Sennett, 25, has been arrested after investigators say she shot her boyfriend Friday night. Sennett and her boyfriend, Ethan Quirion, 22, were involved in a domestic dispute Friday on Cedar Tree Lane in Broadway. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the dispute escalated before Sennett shot Quirion with a 9mm handgun. Hutcheson said Sennett faces one count of malicious wounding and one count of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Sennett is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

Local business reacts to new Virginia safety guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater is adjusting to even more safety guidelines put forward by Governor Northam.

News

Town of Dayton to honor late councilmen

Updated: 1 hour ago
The town of Dayton is planning on honoring two councilmen who passed away in April. The town passed two resolutions in memory of councilmen Zachary Fletchall and Todd Collier. Both men served on the council since 2017. Town of Dayton mayor Sam Lee wanted to make sure the community celebrates both lives. “Our thought process with regard to doing the resolution was mostly to make absolutely sure that the town and most of all, their family. We wanted them to know what they meant to the town would never be forgotten.”

News

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing. “No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Insulin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Randy Harris
A former nursing assistant in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to the murder of 7 patients at a veterans hospital. Documents showed that Reta Mays is charged with second-degree murder after giving insulin to non-diabetic patients while working at the Louis A Johnson at VA medical center.

News

Town of Dayton to honor late councilmen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The town of Dayton is planning on honoring two councilmen who passed away in April.

News

Northam calls for stronger enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Randy Harris
Northam then said the state should increase the enforcement of face coverings and social distancing. One idea is for the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia ABC teams to conduct unannounced visits to establishments as needed. Northam said that this would happen across the state, but be more focused on Hampton Roads. If a restaurant or a business is not following guidelines, their license could be on the line. Northam also reminded business owners that they have the right to deny service to someone who is not following the mask mandate or social distancing guidelines. “No shirt, no shoes, no mask... no service,” Northam said. A plan to impose an earlier cutoff for alcohol sales at restaurants is also being considered. Northam said there would be more to come on this soon.

News

Low pressure over Maine on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Loose python captured in Amherst County; former owner could face charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
The former owner of a python in Amherst County could face charges for releasing an exotic animal into Virginia wildlife.