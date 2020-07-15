Harrisonburg Fire Department stresses safety with car seats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children under the age of 18-years-old. Partly, because of improper safety for young children in vehicles when it comes to car seats.

“Sixty percent of car seats are actually installed incorrectly, and parents don’t realize it,” Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Child Safety Seat Technician, Brianna Petit said.

Harrisonburg’s Fire Department has implemented a low income, free car seat program for those that are eligible.

The program also offers free car seat instillation and inspections to anyone that needs it.

Petit encourages everyone with a car seat to get it checked, because not all car seats are the same, therefore it is important to know you are securing yours correctly.

"There are different methods to installing a car seat and it is very critical to realize a car seat has to be installed tightly and does not move more than one inch," Petit said.

Under Virginia law, it states that any child under 8-years-old must be in a car seat. A new law as of last year also states, any children under 2-years-old must be rear facing.

Before you next get on the road with your child, contact the Harrisonburg Fire Department, or Petit directly, for a free inspection.

Keep your child safe in your car, call 540-810-0527 or email Brianna.Petit@HarrisonburgVA.gov.

