Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — At least some of the Confederate monuments that have been recently removed from places of prominence in Richmond, Virginia, are being stored on the grounds of a waste water treatment plant. That's according to photos taken this week by The Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch that show a collection of statues and other large objects under tarps at the facility just outside the city’s downtown. On July 1, Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city property in Richmond, a onetime capital of the Confederacy. The City Council is expected to weigh in on what happens to them next.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — A rocket carrying classified payloads for the U.S. government has launched from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reports that Wednesday morning’s launch was the first-ever mission by the U.S. Space Force from Wallops. The rocket was carrying payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office. The federal agency is in charge of designing and building America’s intelligence satellites. The Minotaur IV rock is 78 feet tall and is built and operated by Northrop Grumman. It’s made from commercial parts as well as those of a decommissioned Peacekeeper intercontinental ballistic missile.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia congressman is raising an alarm about the state’s delays in delivering unemployment benefits, saying he’s received two months of “continuous complaints” from his constituents. Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin's letter to Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess describes hundreds of phone calls and online requests from constituents, who have been unable to receive benefits, stopped receiving benefits without warning or explanation, or were unable to reach VEC staff by phone or email. The Associated Press and other media outlets have documented similar complaints about the commission, which has been dealing with an unprecedented flood of applications for benefits.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A public school board in Virginia has voted to change the name of two schools named for Confederate leaders. News outlets report the Hanover County Public Schools Board voted 4-3 to rename Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Mechanicsville. Board members have yet to decide on replacement names. The schools were named for Confederates during the civil rights movement more than 50 years ago. Most of the public comments were in favor of the change. The board’s vote comes two months after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the NAACP in Hanover alleging the names violate the constitutional rights of Black students.