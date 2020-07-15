Advertisement

High school football coaches hopeful sport can be played in spring of 2021

High school football coaches in the Shenandoah Valley are remaining hopeful that the sport can be played in the spring of 2021.
High school football coaches in the Shenandoah Valley are remaining hopeful that the sport can be played in the spring of 2021.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football coaches in the Shenandoah Valley are remaining hopeful that the sport can be played in the spring of 2021.

The Virginia High School League announced Wednesday there are three models the organization is considering for sports during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. None of the models feature high school football being played in the fall but two of them do have the sport taking place in the spring of 2021. The VHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to vote on the three models Monday, July 27th.

Following the VHSL’s announcement Wednesday, it became apparent that football will not be played in the fall of 2020 in Virginia.

“It is disappointing but I think speaking for a lot of other coaches around the area, that as long as football isn’t canceled, we’re okay as of right now,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “The new normal is going to look different.”

Model 2 from the VHSL would call for football to played in the spring of 2021 along with other fall sports while sports typically played in the spring would shift to the fall of 2020. Under Model 3, the high school football season would take place from February 15-May 1 of 2021.

“I just want there to be football. I would be more nervous if they tried to force a season (in the fall) and then we would have to shut down again,” said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant. “Though I love fall football, I love football more. So as long as it happens, then I can’t really see a legitimate reason to complain.”

