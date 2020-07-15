Local business reacts to new Virginia safety guidelines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater is adjusting to even more safety guidelines put forward by Governor Ralph Northam.

The restaurant has made sure to enforce social distancing and having employees and customers wearing masks ever since they reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cracked Pillar’s owner Patti Landes, said she would like more answers from officials on the guidelines her restaurant has to follow.

“We’ve been struggling, we’ve been trying,” Landes said. “We’ve been trying to get back on our feet.”

Landes plans on reaching out to the local health department for additional clarity on what her business can do to continue enforcing the guidelines given.

“We’re trying to get back to the pattern I just feel like with things changing sometimes weekly,” Landes said. “Sometimes daily, we just need to know what exactly do we need to do so that we can do it properly and help get everyone through this as quickly as we can.”

