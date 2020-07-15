Advertisement

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

There is no evidence that the owners of these accounts were targeted themselves. Instead, the hacks appeared designed to lure their Twitter followers into sending money to an anonymous Bitcoin account. The Biden campaign, for instance, said that Twitter’s integrity team “locked down the account within a few minutes of the breach and removed the related tweet.”

Obama's office had no immediate comment. The FBI said it was aware of Twitter's security breach, but declined further comment.

In a tweet, Twitter noted that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The San Francisco company said it is investigating and promised an update shortly. It did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although The Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared. The security problem was severe enough for Twitter to warn that many of its more than 166 million daily users might be unable to tweet or reset their passwords while the company tried to lock things down.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in those U.S. elections through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the various campaigns and major party organizations.

The hack might also be a simple demonstration of Twitter’s weak security controls as the U.S. heads into the 2020 presidential election, a contest in which the service is likely to play an influential role.

The Bitcoin account mentioned in the fake tweets appears to have been created on Wednesday. By the end of the day, it had received almost 12.9 bitcoins, an amount currently valued at slightly more than $114,000. At some point during the day, roughly half that sum in bitcoin was withdrawn from the account.

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter. The three men are worth a combined $362 billion, according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine.

The same bogus offer cropped up a second time on Musk's account, which has a history of sometimes befuddling tweets from the eccentric billionaire. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates, who has become one of the world’s leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO, confirmed the tweet wasn’t from him. “This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing,” a spokesperson for the billionaire said in a statement.

This is hardly the first time hackers have created mischief on Twitter. Just last year, the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was broken into and used to tweet racist and vulgar comments.

The latest security breach prompted Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, to send a letter to Dorsey urging him to work with the FBI and the Justice Department on ways to improve Twitter's security.

“A successful attack on your system’s servers represents a threat to all of your users’ privacy and data security,” Hawley wrote.

Investors also appeared to be concerned about potential fallout from the hack affecting Twitter's usage. Twitter's shares fell 3% in extended trading after news of the hack broke.

___

AP political reporter Bill Barrow contributed to this article from Washington. AP Technology Writers Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, and Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California, also contributed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Severe storms Wednesday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|

News

Hot, humid, and daily storm chances

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Partly to mostly cloudy for tonight and staying warm. Temperatures this evening in the 80s. With a bit mroe cloud cover and moisture increasing, lows will only be falling into the upper 60s to near 70 overnight. Patchy fog or haze into Thursday morning.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,084 on Wednesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
As of Wednesday, July 15, Virginia has had 73,527 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 1,084 positive cases since Tuesday, out of 15,573 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 7% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

News

Augusta County Fair canceled for 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
This year’s Augusta County Fair is canceled. The fair’s board stated, “It is financially infeasible to provide our fair patrons with the quality event they deserve.” The Miss Augusta County Fair Pageant, Market Animal Goat Show, and Jackpot Shows are still on. The pageant will be held at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25. The board says it will immediately begin planning for the next year’s fair, which is scheduled to start July 27, 2021.

News

VEC claims and appeals continue to pile up

Updated: 18 minutes ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people continue to file for unemployment. For some, unemployment benefits have been cut off as workplaces slowly begin to reopen. Many across Virginia say they are uncomfortable returning to work because they fear they may contract the virus. By law, a person who refuses to return to work has their benefits cut off. But in these circumstances, appeals can be made. The Virginia Employment Commission says they are hard at work combing through issues and claims as quickly as possible. “So you know, we know these are unusual times and so we have to make a determination as to whether they could continue their benefits or not,” said Joyce Fogg, communications manager of the Virginia Employment Commission.

Latest News

News

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart and grocery-store chain, Kroger (including Dillons grocery stores in Kansas) are among businesses that soon require customers to wear face masks inside all of their stores. Walmart announced the policy will begin Monday, July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Kroger’s policy begins next Wednesday, July 22. “We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the statement from Kroger said Wednesday. “As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe.” Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate. Company leaders say the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.” Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

News

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites ‘hateful speech’

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said. “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said. The company’s move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. The podcast was recorded in May 2019 and released on June 30. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” ViacomCBS said.

News

Northam holds ceremonial signing for in-state tuition expansion

Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam held a ceremonial signing for a law expanding access to in-state tuition costs. The law means undocumented students are eligible for in-state tuition, as long as they've lived in Virginia for at least two years, and they or their parents filed taxes. “This is a time where we can all come together and celebrate the fact that now undocumented students in Virginia are eligible for in-state tuition,” Governor Ralph Northam said in the press conference on Wednesday. Eduardo Justo is an immigration lawyer in Harrisonburg. He said he's worked with people who want to go to college. "It's something that we see often," Justo said. "Because many of the students are the ones who have DACA, and they're trying to improve their education so they can become better members in the community and more educated members of the community." Justo said the law makes going to college more accessible for students.

News

Harrisonburg considering how to use other CARES Act Funding

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Harrisonburg city council is considering other ways to spend the money they received from the federal CARES Act. The city was allocated $4.6 million, and they've already spent some on loans for businesses. At Tuesday's city council meeting, staff presented other options. One option was allocating $600,000 to stabilizing the land where the second high school would be built. The project was put on hold for at least a year in April. "It was already underway, they had already cleared that land, with pausing a contract like that, there are state requirements, things we have to do to make sure that land stays stable," Mike Parks, director of communication for the city, said. Parks said the money would cover the cost of re-seeding part of the land with grass to prevent any erosion or run-off.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.