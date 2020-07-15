Advertisement

Report: Kanye West’s White House bid is over

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Kanye West is dropping his plans for a 2020 presidential run, according to a report in New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer.

West tweeted on July 4 that he was “running for president of the United States,” setting off widespread speculation over whether his announcement was a publicity stunt.

West, however, claimed in a Forbes interview days later that he was sincere about his White House aspirations.

The Intelligencer quotes Steve Kramer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist” and an adviser to West, as claiming that West was “out” of the race after a short-lived attempt to get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina – an effort which involved paid and volunteer staff to gather signatures.

West has not yet announced whether he’s changed his mind on running.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia congressman flooded with unemployment complaints

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia congressman is raising an alarm about the state’s delays in delivering unemployment benefits, saying he’s received two months of “continuous complaints” from his constituents.

Coronavirus

Governor of Oklahoma tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

National

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in George Floyd’s death is being made available for public viewing by appointment on Wednesday, but a judge thus far has declined to allow news organizations to publish the footage for wider distribution.

Local

Augusta County Fair canceled for 2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
This year’s Augusta County Fair is canceled. The fair’s board stated, “It is financially infeasible to provide our fair patrons with the quality event they deserve.”

National

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department stresses safety with car seats

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Harrisonburg's Fire Department has implemented a low income, free car seat program for those that are eligable.The program also offers free car seat instilations and inspections to anyone that needs it.

National

Family of Secoriea Turner wants justice for 8-year-old's death

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

National

NerdWallet - When colleges say stay home: Options for undergrad, grad, veteran and international students

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, Cecilia Clark, Ryan Lane
The switch to remote learning could affect your costs and financial aid.

National

Walmart, Sam's Club requiring face masks

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Walmart has announced it will require face masks at stores.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.