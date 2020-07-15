Advertisement

Report: Tourism revenue down in Charlottesville and Albemarle Co.

Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)
Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has taken a swipe at tourism revenue in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Free Enterprise Forum says tourism as taken a sharp dip in the city and county. It cites the Albemarle County Department of Finance and Charlottesville’s Commissioner of Revenue.

All told, the forum finds tourism was down roughly 58% across the board for March and April. This is based on meals tax and transient occupancy tax collection.

The Free Enterprise Forum says there was a slight improvement in the numbers from April to May.

